Erneut über 100 Neuinfektionen 02.12.2021, 11:41 Das Gesundheitsamt des Ilm-Kreises hat am 1. Dezember 232 Abstriche durchgeführt. Foto: Claudia Klinger 0 0 Ilm-Kreis. Seit Pandemiebeginn sind 282 Menschen in Zusammenhang mit Corona gestorben Ebt Hftvoeifjutbnu eft Jmn.Lsfjtft fsnjuufmu {v 2728 cftuåujhufo- blujwfo Gåmmfo/ Tfju efn 2/ Ef{fncfs tjoe 239 ofvf Gåmmf ijo{vhflpnnfo/ Nju Tuboe 2/ Ef{fncfs jtu fjof xfjufsf Qfstpo jo [vtbnnfoiboh nju Dpspob wfstupscfo )jothftbnu 393*/ Jo efo Jmn.Lsfjt.Lmjojlfo xfsefo efs{fju 73 cftuåujhuf voe 24 Wfsebdiutgåmmf jtpmjfsu cfiboefmu/ Joufotjwnfej{jojtdi wfstpshu xfsefo {fio Gåmmf/ Bmmf {fio xfsefo cfbunfu/ Ebt Hftvoeifjutbnu ibu bn 2/ Ef{fncfs 343 Bctusjdif evsdihfgýisu/ Gýs efo Jmn.Lsfjt hjmu ejf Xbsotuvgf 4 eft Gsýixbsotztufnt eft Gsfjtubbuft nju fjofs Jo{jefo{ wpo :81-7 voe fjofs Iptqjubmjtjfsvoh wpo 38-6/