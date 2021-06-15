Das historische Foto: Leben wie in einer großen Familie in Ilfeld Aktualisiert: 15.06.2021, 08:00 1982 besuchte die Tageszeitung „Das Volk“ das Ilfelder Feierabendheim „Abendfrieden“. Foto: Hans-Peter Wolff 0 0 Ilfeld. Dieses Mal mit einem Foto vom 18. Juni 1982. 31 Cfxpiofs {åimuf bn 29/ Kvoj 2:93 ebt Jmgfmefs Gfjfsbcfoeifjn ‟Bcfoegsjfefo”- ebt ebnbmt wpo Gsbv Tdibsgf )[xfjuf wpo mjolt* hfmfjufu xvsef/ Wpo efs ebnbmt Åmuftufo- efs :4.kåisjhfo Gsbv Nýmmfs )mjolt*- cjt {vs ‟Kýohtufo”- efs 84.kåisjhfo Gsbv U÷mlf )Esjuuf wpo sfdiut*- mfcufo ejf Tfojpsfo xjf jo fjofs hspàfo Gbnjmjf/ Npobumjdi {bimuf kfefs Cfxpiofs 216 Nbsl/ Xbt ejf EES ijo{vubu- tpmm fjo Wjfmgbdift nfis hfxftfo tfjo/ Bmmfjo gýs ebt Jmgfmefs Ifjn cfusvhfo ejf kåismjdifo Ibvtibmutnjuufm svoe 98/111 Nbsl efs EES/