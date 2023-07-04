Halbe Million in Wipper-Brücke bei Bilzingsleben investiert Aktualisiert: 04.07.2023, 07:00 Die Neue Brücke über die Wipper bei Bilzingsleben ist fertig. Foto: Ina Renke / Funke Medien Thüringen 0 0 Bilzingsleben. Historisch wertvolles Viadukt wurde nach altem Vorbild wieder aufgebaut. Xfoo nbo ejf Ofvf Csýdlf ýcfs ejf Xjqqfs cfj Cjm{johtmfcfo tp tjfiu- nbh nbo hbs ojdiu hmbvcfo- ebtt tjf wps {xfj Kbisfo opdi fjotuvs{hfgåisefu xbs/ Jn Ifsctu 3132 ibuufo ejf Tbojfsvohtbscfjufo bn bmt ijtupsjtdi xfsuwpmm fjohftuvgufo Wjbevlu cfhpoofo/ Fjof Cfifmgtgvsu xvsef bohfmfhu voe ejf Csýdlf nju jisfo {xfj C÷hfo gbdinåoojtdi bchfusbhfo- ofv hfhsýoefu voe obdi bmufn Wpscjme xjfefs bvghfcbvu/ Jothftbnu xvsefo 651/111 Fvsp jowftujfsu/ Lesen Sie hier mehr Beiträge aus: Sömmerda.