Landkreis Sömmerda: 30 neue Corona-Fälle

Die Zahl der bestätigten Corona-Fälle im Landkreis wächst weiter.

Foto: Marco Schmidt

Landkreis.  Die 7-Tage-Inzidenz liegt laut Robert-Koch-Institut im Landkreis bei 263,6.

