Landkreis Sömmerda: 30 neue Corona-Fälle Aktualisiert: 31.03.2021, 13:00 Die Zahl der bestätigten Corona-Fälle im Landkreis wächst weiter. Foto: Marco Schmidt 0 0 Landkreis. Die 7-Tage-Inzidenz liegt laut Robert-Koch-Institut im Landkreis bei 263,6.