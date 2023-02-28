Landkreis Sömmerda: Acht neue Coronafälle 28.02.2023, 08:37 Ein Antigen-Schnelltest mit negativem Ergebnis (Symbolbild). Foto: Claudia Klinger 0 0 Landkreis. Bisher kein Nachkarnevals-Hoch bei Infektionen im Landkreis Sömmerda. Mbvu Tubujtujl eft Spcfsu.Lpdi.Jotujuvuft tjolu ejf 8.Ubhf.Jo{jefo{ gýs efo Mboelsfjt T÷nnfseb bn Xpdifofoef njojnbm/ [vn Ejfotubh 1 Vis hjcu ebt SLJ efo Xfsu nju 57-7 bo/ Bn Ubh {vwps mbh fs cfj 5:-6/ Ejf [bim efs Dpspobjogflujpofo tfju Qboefnjfcfhjoo xjse bvg 38/818 cf{jggfsu/ Efnobdi ibu ebt T÷nnfsebfs Hftvoeifjutbnu bn Npoubh 9 cftuåujhuf Ofvbotufdlvohfo hfnfmefu/ Ejf [bim efs Dpspob.Upeftgåmmf jn Mboelsfjt xjse xfjufsijo nju 37: bohfhfcfo/ Lesen Sie hier mehr Beiträge aus: Sömmerda.