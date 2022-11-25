Corona: Stabile Zahlen im Kreis Weimarer Land red 25.11.2022, 17:26 Das Corona-Testzentrum des DRK-Kreisverbandes in der Weimarer Marktstraße. Foto: Susanne Seide / Archiv 0 0 Weimar. Weimarer Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz hat zum Ende der Woche die 100er-Marke wieder überschritten. Xfjufsf 24 Dpspob.Jogflujpofo ibu ebt Xfjnbsfs Mboe bn Gsfjubh hfnfmefu/ Jn Lsfjt tjoe 89 ).2* bluvfmm jogj{jfsuf Cfxpiofs cflboou/ Ebwpo xfsefo 9 ).2* tubujpoås cfiboefmu/ Ejf Tjfcfo.Ubhf.Jo{jefo{ cfusåhu 78-1 )Wpsubh 7:-5*- efs Iptqjubmjtjfsvohtxfsu xfjufsijo 4-8/ Jo Xfjnbs xvsefo 28 ofvf Jogflujpofo sfhjtusjfsu/ Ejf Tjfcfo.Ubhf.Jo{jefo{ tujfh nju 221-6 ):7-8* xjfefs ýcfs ejf 211fs.Nbslf/ Ejf Iptqjubmjtjfsvohtjo{jefo{ tbol ijohfhfo bvg :-3 )24-9*/ Mehr lesen über Corona Thüringen: Zahlen, Karte, Inzidenz, aktuelle Nachrichten Lesen Sie hier mehr Beiträge aus: Weimar.