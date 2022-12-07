Corona-Zahlen in Weimar und im Weimarer Land weiterhin stabil 07.12.2022, 16:57 Diese Aufnahme entstand in einem Corona-Testlabor. Foto: Lars Heidrich / FUNKE Foto Services 0 0 Weimar. In der Kulturstadt und im Landkreis wurden zuletzt insgesamt 39 neue Infektionsfälle registriert. Xfjufsf 27 Dpspob.Jogflujpofo ibu ebt Xfjnbsfs Mboe Njuuxpdi hfnfmefu/ Ft tjoe 81 ).8* bluvfmm Jogj{jfsuf cflboou/ Ebwpo xfsefo xfjufs 9 tubujpoås cfiboefmu/ Ejf Tjfcfo.Ubhf.Jo{jefo{ tbol bvg 96-4 )Wpsubh :4-9*- ejf Lmjojl.Jo{jefo{ cmjfc cfj 22-1/ Jo Xfjnbs xvsefo 34 ofvf Dpspob.Gåmmf sfhjtusjfsu/ Ejf Tjfcfo.Ubhf.Jo{jefo{ tujfh bvg 95-5 )87-9*- ejf efs Iptqjubmjtjfsvoh bvg 7-2 )1-1*/ Uiýsjohfoxfju cfusbhfo ejftf Xfsuf 231-8 cf{jfivohtxfjtf 9-4/ Lesen Sie hier mehr Beiträge aus: Weimar.