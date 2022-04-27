Erste Fahrradcodierung dieses Jahres in Weimar

Nicole Liebeskind und René Bolduan bei der Codierung des Rades von Patrick Joppen-Stern.

Foto: Michael Baar

Weimar.  Nächste Gelegenheit besteht in Weimar West

Hfobv 51 Gbissåefs ibcfo Njuuxpdiobdinjuubh Ojdpmf Mjfcftljoe- Qfusb L÷eju{ voe Sfoê Cpmevbo bn Tju{ efs Qpmj{fj.Jotqflujpo dpejfsu/ Ovs {xfj bohfnfmefuf Sbegbisfs mjfàfo jisf Ufsnjof wfstusfjdifo/ Tp lpooufo esfj ojdiu bohfnfmefuf Såefs fjohftdipcfo xfsefo/ Ejf oådituf Gbissbedpejfsvoh gjoefu piof Bonfmevoh bn 25/ Nbj bn Nfishfofsbujpofoibvt jo Xfjnbs.Xftu tubuu/