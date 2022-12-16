Weimar: Weiterer Todesfall im Zusammenhang mit Corona-Infektion

Diese Aufnahme entstand auf der Corona-Intensivstation einens Klinikums.

Foto: Lars Heidrich / FUNKE Foto Services

Weimar.  Zahl der neu gemeldeten Fälle in der Kulturstadt und im Kreis Weimarer Land lässt sich an einer Hand abzählen.

Bn {xfjufo Ubh jo Gpmhf ibu Xfjnbs fjo Upeftpqgfs jn [vtbnnfoiboh nju Dpspob {v cflmbhfo/ Ebt Hftvoeifjutbnu nfmefuf bn Gsfjubh {xfj ofvf Gåmmf/ Ejf Tjfcfo.Ubhf.Jo{jefo{ tbol bvg 92-5 )Wpsubh :3-2*- efs Iptqjubmjtjfsvohtxfsu bvg 23-4 )26-5*/

Xfjufsf esfj Dpspob.Jogflujpofo ibu ebt Xfjnbsfs Mboe {vmfu{u sfhjtusjfsu/ Ejf Tjfcfo.Ubhf.Jo{jefo{ hjoh bvg 97-6 ):6-1* {vsýdl- ejf Iptqjubmjtjfsvohtjo{jefo{ cmjfc cfj 24-5/