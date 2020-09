View this post on Instagram

This is me at the age of 2. The picture was taken 2005 in France. Since then about one third of ALL the world’s fossil fuel CO2 emissions have occurred. Over half of our CO2 emissions have taken place since 1990. That sort of gives you an idea of how fast we’re racing in the wrong direction. Our annual emissions are now so high that every single year of Business As Usual will impact future living conditions for countless generations. Join us on Friday, September 25th for the global climate strike. #FridaysForFuture #facetheclimateemergency